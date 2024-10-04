Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) Reaches New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $34.22 and last traded at $34.22, with a volume of 9220 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.46.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on ATHM. Benchmark cut shares of Autohome from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Autohome from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price objective (down previously from $31.00) on shares of Autohome in a report on Friday, July 19th.

Get Autohome alerts:

View Our Latest Report on ATHM

Autohome Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 0.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.71.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The information services provider reported $4.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $4.12. Autohome had a net margin of 25.81% and a return on equity of 8.19%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Autohome Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

Autohome announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, September 4th that permits the company to repurchase $0.00 in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Autohome

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATHM. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Autohome during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Autohome by 99.4% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,318 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in shares of Autohome by 88.9% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,700 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Autohome by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,676 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Autohome by 93.9% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,397 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 2,614 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.08% of the company’s stock.

About Autohome

(Get Free Report)

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company delivers interactive content and tools to automobile consumers through its three websites, autohome.com.cn, che168.com, and ttpai.cn on PCs, mobile devices, mobile applications, and mini apps.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Autohome Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autohome and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.