US Foods (USFD) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

US Foods (NYSE: USFD) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

10/1/2024 – US Foods was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

9/25/2024 – US Foods had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $66.00 to $71.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/22/2024 – US Foods was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

9/18/2024 – US Foods had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $66.00 to $75.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

9/16/2024 – US Foods had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $60.00 to $68.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

9/14/2024 – US Foods was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

9/6/2024 – US Foods was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

8/13/2024 – US Foods had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $58.00 to $60.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/9/2024 – US Foods had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $72.00 to $75.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

US Foods Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:USFD opened at $60.94 on Friday. US Foods Holding Corp. has a one year low of $35.66 and a one year high of $62.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $57.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $14.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.02, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.66.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93. The firm had revenue of $9.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.62 billion. US Foods had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. Analysts anticipate that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at US Foods

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CFO Dirk J. Locascio sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.95, for a total transaction of $579,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,132,225.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in US Foods during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $22,937,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of US Foods by 46.3% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 162,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,759,000 after acquiring an additional 51,402 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of US Foods during the 1st quarter valued at $232,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of US Foods in the first quarter worth approximately $20,997,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in US Foods by 3.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,019,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,242,336,000 after purchasing an additional 796,434 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

US Foods Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

