US Foods (USFD) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

US Foods (NYSE: USFD) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 10/1/2024 – US Foods was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 9/25/2024 – US Foods had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $66.00 to $71.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 9/22/2024 – US Foods was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.
- 9/18/2024 – US Foods had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $66.00 to $75.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 9/16/2024 – US Foods had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $60.00 to $68.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 9/14/2024 – US Foods was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 9/6/2024 – US Foods was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.
- 8/13/2024 – US Foods had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $58.00 to $60.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 8/9/2024 – US Foods had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $72.00 to $75.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
US Foods Stock Down 0.9 %
Shares of NYSE:USFD opened at $60.94 on Friday. US Foods Holding Corp. has a one year low of $35.66 and a one year high of $62.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $57.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $14.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.02, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.66.
US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93. The firm had revenue of $9.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.62 billion. US Foods had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. Analysts anticipate that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in US Foods during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $22,937,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of US Foods by 46.3% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 162,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,759,000 after acquiring an additional 51,402 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of US Foods during the 1st quarter valued at $232,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of US Foods in the first quarter worth approximately $20,997,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in US Foods by 3.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,019,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,242,336,000 after purchasing an additional 796,434 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.76% of the company’s stock.
US Foods Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.
