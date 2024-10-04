Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Buys 132,720 Shares of eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH – Free Report) by 307.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 175,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 132,720 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in eHealth were worth $797,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EHTH. 8 Knots Management LLC acquired a new stake in eHealth during the fourth quarter worth approximately $20,895,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in eHealth in the 2nd quarter valued at $675,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in eHealth by 104.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 257,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 131,772 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in eHealth in the 1st quarter valued at $472,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in eHealth by 77.9% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 158,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $717,000 after buying an additional 69,246 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EHTH has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of eHealth from $5.00 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of eHealth from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.

Insider Activity at eHealth

In other eHealth news, CEO Francis S. Soistman, Jr. bought 50,000 shares of eHealth stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.07 per share, with a total value of $203,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 907,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,695,051.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO John J. Stelben bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.16 per share, for a total transaction of $83,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 515,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,144,750.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Francis S. Soistman, Jr. purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.07 per share, with a total value of $203,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 907,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,695,051.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 80,365 shares of company stock valued at $329,404 over the last three months. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

eHealth Stock Performance

EHTH opened at $4.12 on Friday. eHealth, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.58 and a 52-week high of $9.45. The firm has a market cap of $119.99 million, a P/E ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.21 and its 200-day moving average is $4.75.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported ($1.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $65.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.79 million. eHealth had a negative return on equity of 4.03% and a negative net margin of 6.32%. On average, research analysts predict that eHealth, Inc. will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

eHealth Profile

eHealth, Inc operates a health insurance marketplace that provides consumer engagement, education, and health insurance enrollment solutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Medicare; and Employer and Individual. The Medicare segment offers sale of Medicare-related health insurance plans, which includes Medicare advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D prescription drug plans to Medicare-eligible customers including but not limited to, dental, and vision insurance, as well as advertising program for marketing and other services.

