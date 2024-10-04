Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Acquires Shares of 35,618 Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 35,618 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $800,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DLX. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in Deluxe during the second quarter valued at $30,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in Deluxe by 555.6% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,757 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,489 shares during the period. Security National Bank purchased a new position in Deluxe during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deluxe in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Deluxe by 55.9% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,262 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Deluxe alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Deluxe news, CEO Barry C. Mccarthy bought 2,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.08 per share, with a total value of $53,805.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 178,670 shares in the company, valued at $3,409,023.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 4.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Deluxe Price Performance

DLX opened at $18.66 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $821.90 million, a PE ratio of 24.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.47. Deluxe Co. has a 1 year low of $16.00 and a 1 year high of $24.87.

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.29. Deluxe had a return on equity of 20.90% and a net margin of 1.78%. The business had revenue of $537.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $537.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. Deluxe’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Deluxe Co. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deluxe Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. Deluxe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 155.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Deluxe from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on DLX

About Deluxe

(Free Report)

Deluxe Corporation provides technology-enabled solutions to enterprises, small businesses, and financial institutions in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It operates through Merchant Services, B2B Payments, Data Solutions, and Print segments. The Merchant Services offers credit and debit card authorization and payment systems, as well as processing services primarily to small and medium-sized retail and service businesses.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Deluxe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deluxe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.