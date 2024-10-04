Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Purchases New Position in Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 45,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $811,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.13% of Thryv at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in shares of Thryv in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,039,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Thryv during the second quarter valued at $2,816,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Thryv during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,388,000. Harspring Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Thryv by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Harspring Capital Management LLC now owns 345,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,021,000 after acquiring an additional 65,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, S Squared Technology LLC lifted its position in Thryv by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. S Squared Technology LLC now owns 252,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,136,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the period. 96.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on THRY shares. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Thryv in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Thryv in a research report on Friday, August 2nd.

NASDAQ:THRY opened at $16.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $593.36 million, a P/E ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 0.81. Thryv Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.82 and a fifty-two week high of $26.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.64.

Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $224.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.78 million. Thryv had a negative net margin of 30.83% and a positive return on equity of 2.17%. Thryv’s revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.43 EPS.

Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Thryv U.S. Marketing Services, Thryv U.S. SaaS, Thryv International Marketing Services, and Thryv International SaaS. The company provides print yellow pages, internet yellow pages, and search engine marketing; and other digital media solutions, such as online display and social advertising, online presence and video, and search engine optimization tools.

