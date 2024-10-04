Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Acquires 8,736 Shares of Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX – Free Report) by 21.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,881 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,736 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Xerox were worth $580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of XRX. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Xerox during the fourth quarter worth $9,435,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Xerox by 30,127.3% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,325 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 3,314 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in Xerox in the fourth quarter valued at about $883,000. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Xerox during the fourth quarter worth about $14,832,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Xerox by 277.8% during the fourth quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 191,860 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,517,000 after buying an additional 141,079 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

XRX stock opened at $10.30 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.44 and a 200-day moving average of $12.89. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.56 and a beta of 1.57. Xerox Holdings Co. has a twelve month low of $9.51 and a twelve month high of $19.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Xerox ( NYSE:XRX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. Xerox had a negative net margin of 1.60% and a positive return on equity of 7.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Xerox Holdings Co. will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.71%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -63.69%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on XRX. StockNews.com raised Xerox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on Xerox from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Xerox in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They set a “sell” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Xerox currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.75.

Xerox Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a workplace technology company that integrates hardware, services, and software for enterprises in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, India, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Print and Other; and FITTLE.

