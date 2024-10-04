Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) Position Decreased by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC reduced its holdings in Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH – Free Report) by 67.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 174,929 shares of the company’s stock after selling 358,554 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Community Health Systems were worth $588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Community Health Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Community Health Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $300,000. Jones Road Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Community Health Systems by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Jones Road Capital Management L.P. now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Community Health Systems by 126.6% in the first quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 14,560 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Community Health Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $241,000. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CYH opened at $5.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $746.94 million, a PE ratio of -5.66 and a beta of 1.56. Community Health Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.01 and a 1 year high of $6.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.10.

Community Health Systems ( NYSE:CYH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. The business’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.22) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Community Health Systems, Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on CYH shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Community Health Systems from $4.70 to $5.10 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Community Health Systems from $3.75 to $4.25 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Community Health Systems from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Community Health Systems in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Community Health Systems from $3.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.73.

Community Health Systems, Inc owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

