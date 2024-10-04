Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA) Position Increased by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA – Free Report) by 136.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,254 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,370 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Afya were worth $622,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AFYA. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Afya by 41.8% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 336,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,948,000 after purchasing an additional 99,416 shares during the period. Doma Perpetual Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Afya during the 4th quarter worth about $6,467,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Afya by 19.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 266,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,704,000 after buying an additional 43,800 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox increased its position in shares of Afya by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 29,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its holdings in shares of Afya by 56.6% during the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 28,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 10,337 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AFYA shares. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Afya in a research report on Friday, August 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.50 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Afya from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 21st.

Afya Stock Down 2.3 %

Afya stock opened at $16.73 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 15.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.92. Afya Limited has a twelve month low of $14.57 and a twelve month high of $22.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $155.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.83 million. Afya had a net margin of 18.12% and a return on equity of 18.82%. On average, research analysts predict that Afya Limited will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Afya Company Profile

Afya Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a medical education group in Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Undergrad, Continuing Education, and Digital Services. It offers educational products and services, including medical schools, medical residency preparatory courses, graduate courses, and other programs to lifelong medical learners enrolled across its distribution network, as well as to third-party medical schools.

