116,214 Shares in Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM) Acquired by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 116,214 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $632,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Rayonier Advanced Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. Aristides Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials during the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 4,134.4% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 27,566 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 26,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials in the second quarter worth $153,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th.

RYAM opened at $8.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $566.65 million, a PE ratio of -5.34 and a beta of 3.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.51 and a 200-day moving average of $5.87. Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.66 and a 52 week high of $8.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $419.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $407.10 million. Rayonier Advanced Materials had a negative return on equity of 3.96% and a negative net margin of 4.82%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.25) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc manufactures and sells cellulose specialty products in the United States, China, Latin America, Canada, Japan, Europe, Latin America, other Asian countries, and internationally. It operates through High Purity Cellulose, Paperboard, and High-Yield Pulp segments. The company's products include cellulose specialties, which are natural polymers that are used as raw materials to manufacture a range of consumer-oriented products, such as liquid crystal displays, impact-resistant plastics, thickeners for food products, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, cigarette filters, high-tenacity rayon yarn for tires and industrial hoses, food casings, paints, and lacquers.

