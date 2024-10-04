Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 8,945 Shares of The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC decreased its stake in shares of The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS – Free Report) by 26.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,585 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 8,945 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.08% of First Bancshares worth $639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Petiole USA ltd raised its stake in shares of First Bancshares by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Petiole USA ltd now owns 202,145 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,929,000 after acquiring an additional 32,643 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in First Bancshares by 72.7% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 62,984 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 26,514 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth $463,000. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of First Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth $895,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Bancshares by 3.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,626,074 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,197,000 after buying an additional 59,471 shares during the period. 69.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on FBMS shares. Hovde Group increased their target price on shares of First Bancshares from $29.00 to $32.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Bancshares in a research report on Friday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of First Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, First Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.50.

First Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of First Bancshares stock opened at $30.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $967.16 million, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.65. The First Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $22.96 and a one year high of $34.40.

First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. First Bancshares had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 8.82%. The company had revenue of $104.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.40 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The First Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 8th. First Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.68%.

First Bancshares Company Profile

The First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The First Bank that provides general commercial and retail banking services. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking Division, and Holding Company. It offers deposit services, including checking, NOW, and savings accounts; other time deposits, such as daily money market accounts and longer-term certificates of deposit; and individual retirement and health savings accounts.

