Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $814,000 Position in Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBK)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBK – Free Report) by 120.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,650 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,996 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Origin Bancorp were worth $814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Origin Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $237,000. TD Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Origin Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,182,000. First National Bank of Omaha bought a new stake in shares of Origin Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $472,000. Connectus Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Origin Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,336,000. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Origin Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $7,648,000. Institutional investors own 54.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Origin Bancorp alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Origin Bancorp from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Origin Bancorp in a report on Thursday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.00.

Origin Bancorp Stock Down 0.0 %

OBK opened at $30.72 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.48. Origin Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.68 and a 1-year high of $37.56. The stock has a market cap of $952.78 million, a PE ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $164.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.70 million. Origin Bancorp had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 7.94%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Origin Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Origin Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. Origin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.64%.

Origin Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

Origin Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, and retail clients in Texas, Louisiana, and Mississippi. It offers noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers commercial real estate, construction and land development, consumer, residential real estate, commercial and industrial, mortgage warehouse, and residential mortgage loans.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Origin Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Origin Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.