Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 50,305 Shares of NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC cut its holdings in shares of NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG – Free Report) by 37.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,767 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,305 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in NatWest Group were worth $673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in NatWest Group by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 55,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 9,106 shares during the period. Barometer Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in NatWest Group during the fourth quarter valued at $119,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in NatWest Group by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 2,028,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,420,000 after acquiring an additional 10,500 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in NatWest Group by 39.2% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 17,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 5,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, &PARTNERS purchased a new position in shares of NatWest Group during the first quarter valued at about $77,000. Institutional investors own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NWG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Kepler Capital Markets began coverage on NatWest Group in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised NatWest Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

NatWest Group Stock Performance

NatWest Group stock opened at $8.77 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $36.42 billion, a PE ratio of 7.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.33. NatWest Group plc has a twelve month low of $4.30 and a twelve month high of $9.68.

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NatWest Group plc will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NatWest Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a $0.1543 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. This is a positive change from NatWest Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.14. NatWest Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.00%.

NatWest Group Profile

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Private Banking, and Commercial & Institutional segments.

