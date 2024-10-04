Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Takes Position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 79,008 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $598,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.50% of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RRGB. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 109.5% during the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 82,028 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 42,875 shares during the period. Fund 1 Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 253.0% during the 4th quarter. Fund 1 Investments LLC now owns 304,429 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,796,000 after purchasing an additional 218,187 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 57.9% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,791 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,491 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 37,259 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 12,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Red Robin Gourmet Burgers alerts:

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Stock Performance

RRGB opened at $4.55 on Friday. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.97 and a 52-week high of $12.80. The firm has a market cap of $71.66 million, a P/E ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 2.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.38 and its 200-day moving average is $6.10.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers ( NASDAQ:RRGB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The restaurant operator reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $300.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.24) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. will post -2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $15.00 to $11.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 20th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on RRGB

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Profile

(Free Report)

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises casual-dining restaurants, in North America and one Canadian province. Its restaurants primarily offer burgers and pizza, appetizers, salads, soups, other entrees, desserts, wings, milkshakes, alcoholic and non-alcoholic specialty drinks, cocktails, wine, and beers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RRGB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.