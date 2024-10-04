Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Invests $687,000 in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 34,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $687,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,160,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,951,000 after acquiring an additional 335,783 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its position in Albertsons Companies by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,078,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,881,000 after purchasing an additional 85,707 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 8.0% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,923,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,236,000 after buying an additional 362,813 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 25.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,624,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,337,000 after buying an additional 924,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 38.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,426,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,669,000 after buying an additional 956,744 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Albertsons Companies alerts:

Albertsons Companies Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of ACI stock opened at $18.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.80 and a 12-month high of $23.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.46 and its 200 day moving average is $20.05.

Albertsons Companies Announces Dividend

Albertsons Companies ( NYSE:ACI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $24.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.16 billion. Albertsons Companies had a return on equity of 56.01% and a net margin of 1.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 26th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 26th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.52%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $27.25 price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Melius Research started coverage on Albertsons Companies in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.54.

View Our Latest Report on Albertsons Companies

Albertsons Companies Profile

(Free Report)

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company’s food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Albertsons Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albertsons Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.