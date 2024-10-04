KT Co. (NYSE:KT) Position Lessened by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lowered its position in KT Co. (NYSE:KT – Free Report) by 53.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,053 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 69,894 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in KT were worth $821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of KT by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,061,368 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $141,061,000 after purchasing an additional 829,682 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of KT by 245.7% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,132,607 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,476,000 after acquiring an additional 804,986 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of KT by 383.2% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 171,515 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,345,000 after acquiring an additional 136,021 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of KT by 55.5% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 374,220 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,247,000 after acquiring an additional 133,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in KT by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 406,381 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,555,000 after purchasing an additional 96,518 shares during the last quarter. 18.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KT stock opened at $14.80 on Friday. KT Co. has a 1 year low of $11.83 and a 1 year high of $15.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.85. The company has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.91, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

KT ( NYSE:KT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 26th. The technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter. KT had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 5.60%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that KT Co. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

KT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. New Street Research raised shares of KT to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of KT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded KT from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd.

KT Corporation provides integrated telecommunications and platform services in Korea and internationally. The company offers mobile voice and data telecommunications services based on 5G, 4G LTE and 3G W-CDMA technology; fixed-line telephone services, including local, domestic long-distance, international long-distance, and voice over Internet protocol telephone services, as well as interconnection services; broadband Internet access service and other Internet-related services; and data communication services, such as fixed-line and leased line services, as well as broadband Internet connection services.

