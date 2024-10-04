110,943 Shares in Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK) Purchased by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 110,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $713,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.13% of Ranpak at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ranpak by 102.5% in the fourth quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC now owns 1,863,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,846,000 after purchasing an additional 943,210 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Ranpak by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,129,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,694,000 after acquiring an additional 542,464 shares during the last quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ranpak by 188.8% in the first quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 714,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,624,000 after purchasing an additional 467,179 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in Ranpak by 50.5% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 270,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,129,000 after purchasing an additional 90,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Ranpak by 177.4% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 127,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 81,552 shares during the period. 85.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ranpak alerts:

Ranpak Price Performance

Ranpak stock opened at $5.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.52. The company has a market capitalization of $498.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.39 and a beta of 2.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.85. Ranpak Holdings Corp. has a 1 year low of $2.63 and a 1 year high of $9.04.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Ranpak ( NYSE:PACK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.13. Ranpak had a negative return on equity of 2.67% and a negative net margin of 4.41%. The company had revenue of $86.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PACK. Baird R W downgraded shares of Ranpak from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Ranpak in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Ranpak from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 14th.

View Our Latest Report on PACK

Ranpak Profile

(Free Report)

Ranpak Holdings Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides product protection solutions and end-of-line automation solutions for e-commerce and industrial supply chains in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers protective packaging solutions, such as void-fill protective systems that convert paper to fill empty spaces in secondary packages and protect objects under the FillPak brand; cushioning protective systems, which convert paper into cushioning pads under the PadPak brand; and wrapping protective systems that create pads or paper mesh to wrap and protect fragile items, as well as to line boxes and provide separation when shipping various objects under the WrapPak, Geami, and ReadyRoll brands, as well as cold chain products, which are used to provide insulation for goods.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PACK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ranpak Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ranpak and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.