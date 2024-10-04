Marshall Wace LLP Takes Position in UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT)

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 9,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,412,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.12% of UFP Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in UFP Technologies by 1,614.3% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of UFP Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UFP Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV acquired a new position in UFP Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in UFP Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $214,000. 87.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get UFP Technologies alerts:

UFP Technologies Stock Down 4.4 %

UFPT stock opened at $292.57 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $322.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $280.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. UFP Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $127.29 and a 12-month high of $366.41. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.04 and a beta of 0.94.

Insider Activity

UFP Technologies ( NASDAQ:UFPT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. UFP Technologies had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 11.87%. The firm had revenue of $110.18 million during the quarter.

In related news, CEO R Jeffrey Bailly sold 10,887 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.46, for a total value of $3,379,978.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 143,970 shares in the company, valued at $44,696,926.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other UFP Technologies news, CFO Ronald J. Lataille sold 11,466 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.65, for a total transaction of $3,458,718.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,915,114.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO R Jeffrey Bailly sold 10,887 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.46, for a total value of $3,379,978.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 143,970 shares in the company, valued at $44,696,926.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,134 shares of company stock worth $21,494,247 in the last three months. 6.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Lake Street Capital raised their target price on UFP Technologies from $344.00 to $392.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th.

View Our Latest Research Report on UFP Technologies

UFP Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

UFP Technologies, Inc designs and manufactures solutions for medical devices, sterile packaging, and other highly engineered custom products. The company offers protective drapes for robotic surgery, single patient use surfaces, advanced wound care, infection prevention, disposables for surgical and endoscopic procedures, packaging for medical devices, orthopedic implants, biopharma drug manufacturing, and coils for catheters; and molded components for applications in acoustic insulation, interior trim, load floors, sunshades, SUV cargo cover handles, driveshaft damping, engine and manifold covers, quarter panels, and wheel liners.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for UFP Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UFP Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.