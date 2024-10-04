Marshall Wace LLP Takes Position in The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA)

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 354,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,519,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.24% of Duckhorn Portfolio at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio in the first quarter worth approximately $878,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio during the 1st quarter valued at $1,387,000. Stokes Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio during the 1st quarter worth $1,255,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 3,523,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,801,000 after buying an additional 154,320 shares during the period. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Duckhorn Portfolio by 41.2% in the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 457,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,261,000 after acquiring an additional 133,579 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NAPA shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on Duckhorn Portfolio from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 7th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Duckhorn Portfolio has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.86.

Duckhorn Portfolio Stock Performance

Duckhorn Portfolio stock opened at $5.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 8.09. The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. has a one year low of $5.39 and a one year high of $11.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $799.23 million, a PE ratio of 10.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.21.

About Duckhorn Portfolio

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. The company offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Migration, Canvasback, Calera, Kosta Browne, Greenwing, and Postmark. It sells wines to distributors, and directly to retail accounts and consumers.

