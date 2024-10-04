Marshall Wace LLP Buys 104,514 Shares of Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ)

Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Free Report) by 641.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 120,814 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 104,514 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Zumiez were worth $2,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ZUMZ. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Zumiez by 83.2% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,480 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Zumiez by 2,090.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,993 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,902 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Zumiez in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Zumiez in the first quarter worth about $196,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in Zumiez in the first quarter worth about $198,000. 95.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ZUMZ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley increased their price objective on Zumiez from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Zumiez from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th.

In other Zumiez news, Director Liliana Gil Valletta sold 3,283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.85, for a total transaction of $71,733.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,793.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 20.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ZUMZ opened at $20.91 on Friday. Zumiez Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.90 and a 12-month high of $31.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.24. The company has a market cap of $423.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.63 and a beta of 1.24.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The apparel and footwear maker reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.29. Zumiez had a negative net margin of 6.02% and a negative return on equity of 3.52%. The business had revenue of $210.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.44) earnings per share. Zumiez’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Zumiez Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Zumiez Inc operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. The company provides hardgoods, including skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. It operates stores in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

