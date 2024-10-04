Marshall Wace LLP Sells 370,909 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Marshall Wace LLP trimmed its position in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 86.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,287 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 370,909 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Newmont were worth $2,440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Newmont in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Newmont in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Newmont by 1,310.4% during the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 945 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Newmont in the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC grew its stake in Newmont by 2,373.2% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Newmont alerts:

Newmont Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:NEM opened at $53.20 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.74. The company has a market cap of $61.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.93, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.85. Newmont Co. has a one year low of $29.42 and a one year high of $56.30.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.10. Newmont had a positive return on equity of 8.35% and a negative net margin of 13.16%. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 64.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. Newmont’s payout ratio is presently -37.45%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Peter Toth sold 3,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.81, for a total transaction of $161,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,928,780.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Peter Toth sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.81, for a total transaction of $161,430.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,928,780.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.81, for a total value of $1,076,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 271,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,607,746.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,434,640 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NEM shares. Argus raised shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Newmont from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Newmont from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Newmont from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Cibc World Mkts upgraded Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.62.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Newmont

About Newmont

(Free Report)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.