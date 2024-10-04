Marshall Wace LLP Buys 82,034 Shares of New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE)

Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE – Free Report) by 293.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 110,034 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,034 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in New Fortress Energy were worth $2,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of New Fortress Energy by 1.5% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,182,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,427,000 after acquiring an additional 217,697 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in New Fortress Energy by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 9,549,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,896,000 after purchasing an additional 633,170 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in New Fortress Energy by 73.9% in the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 8,026,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,414,000 after buying an additional 3,410,630 shares during the period. M&G Plc increased its stake in shares of New Fortress Energy by 52.6% during the second quarter. M&G Plc now owns 2,537,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,830,000 after buying an additional 874,210 shares during the period. Finally, Kailix Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of New Fortress Energy by 11.9% during the second quarter. Kailix Advisors LLC now owns 2,203,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,622,000 after acquiring an additional 234,371 shares in the last quarter. 58.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

New Fortress Energy Stock Performance

New Fortress Energy stock opened at $9.03 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.80 and its 200 day moving average is $20.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.52. New Fortress Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.20 and a twelve month high of $40.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.38.

New Fortress Energy Announces Dividend

New Fortress Energy ( NASDAQ:NFE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.50). The company had revenue of $428.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $465.52 million. New Fortress Energy had a return on equity of 18.80% and a net margin of 10.19%. The company’s revenue was down 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that New Fortress Energy Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. New Fortress Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.18%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NFE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “sell” rating and set a $7.60 price objective (down from $21.00) on shares of New Fortress Energy in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of New Fortress Energy from $27.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on New Fortress Energy from $40.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on New Fortress Energy from $35.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered New Fortress Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $35.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, New Fortress Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.77.

Insider Activity

In other New Fortress Energy news, CEO Wesley R. Edens acquired 5,793,742 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.63 per share, with a total value of $49,999,993.46. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,721,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,280,126.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 37.10% of the company’s stock.

About New Fortress Energy

New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated gas-to-power energy infrastructure company that provides energy and development services to end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Terminals and Infrastructure, and Ships. The Terminals and Infrastructure segment engages in the natural gas procurement and liquefaction; and shipping, logistics, facilities and conversion, or development of natural gas-fired power generation.

