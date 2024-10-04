Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Raises Holdings in ATS Co. (NYSE:ATS)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in ATS Co. (NYSE:ATS – Free Report) by 153.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,949 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,907 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in ATS were worth $742,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ATS. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of ATS by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of ATS by 0.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 167,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,631,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of ATS by 37.7% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in ATS by 91.5% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 1,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in ATS by 1.0% in the first quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 178,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,471,000 after buying an additional 1,821 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ATS. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of ATS from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of ATS from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

ATS stock opened at $29.57 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.62 and its 200 day moving average is $30.92. ATS Co. has a 12-month low of $24.82 and a 12-month high of $44.70. The stock has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.25 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

ATS (NYSE:ATS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $507.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $502.41 million. ATS had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 6.11%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ATS Co. will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ATS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. In addition, it offers pre-automation services comprising discovery and analysis, concept development, simulation, and total cost of ownership modelling; post automation services, including training, process optimization, preventative maintenance, emergency and on-call support, spare parts, retooling, retrofits, and equipment relocation; and contract manufacturing services, as well as after sales and services.

