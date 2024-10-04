Marshall Wace LLP Acquires 14,908 Shares of Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO)

Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO – Free Report) by 39.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,999 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,908 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.16% of Helios Technologies worth $2,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Helios Technologies in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Helios Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $110,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Helios Technologies during the second quarter worth $138,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Helios Technologies during the first quarter worth $133,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Helios Technologies by 703.5% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 3,778 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, KeyCorp lowered Helios Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th.

Helios Technologies Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ HLIO opened at $47.22 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Helios Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.50 and a 1 year high of $55.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 47.22 and a beta of 0.83.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $219.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.80 million. Helios Technologies had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 7.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Helios Technologies, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

Helios Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 4th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Helios Technologies’s payout ratio is 36.00%.

About Helios Technologies

Helios Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered motion control and electronic control technology solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers cartridge valve technology products to control rates and direction of fluid flow, and to regulate and control pressures for industrial and mobile applications; hydraulic quick release coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; motion control technology and fluid conveyance technology; cartridge valve technology; engineered solutions for machine users, manufacturers, or designers.

