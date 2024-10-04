Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) Shares Sold by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP cut its position in shares of Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 255,297 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,449 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Matrix Service were worth $2,535,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MTRX. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Matrix Service in the 2nd quarter worth about $83,000. XTX Topco Ltd raised its position in Matrix Service by 66.3% during the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 20,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 8,344 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Matrix Service by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 28,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 8,059 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Matrix Service by 2,174.7% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 36,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 34,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Matrix Service by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 37,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 4,452 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTRX opened at $11.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $311.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.03 and a beta of 1.24. Matrix Service has a 1 year low of $8.61 and a 1 year high of $13.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.85.

MTRX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Matrix Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Matrix Service in a research report on Thursday, September 26th.

Matrix Service Company provides engineering, fabrication, construction, and maintenance services to support critical energy infrastructure and industrial markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Utility and Power Infrastructure; Process and Industrial Facilities; and Storage and Terminal Solutions.

