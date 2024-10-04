Marshall Wace LLP Sells 79,069 Shares of FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO)

Marshall Wace LLP cut its stake in FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO – Free Report) by 30.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 179,651 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 79,069 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in FARO Technologies were worth $2,874,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of FARO Technologies by 3.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,806 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of FARO Technologies by 343.6% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,360 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,828 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of FARO Technologies by 16.7% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 20,903 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 2,993 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of FARO Technologies by 5.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 76,337 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after buying an additional 4,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of FARO Technologies by 8.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 65,061 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,399,000 after buying an additional 5,035 shares during the last quarter. 97.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get FARO Technologies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of FARO Technologies from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of FARO Technologies from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th.

Insider Activity at FARO Technologies

In related news, CEO Peter James Lau sold 5,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.67, for a total transaction of $90,601.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 133,975 shares in the company, valued at $2,233,363.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

FARO Technologies Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ FARO opened at $17.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $341.67 million, a P/E ratio of -7.91 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.33. FARO Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.34 and a 52-week high of $24.80.

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $82.09 million during the quarter. FARO Technologies had a negative net margin of 4.25% and a negative return on equity of 5.72%.

FARO Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

FARO Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports software driven three-dimensional measurement, imaging, and realization solutions worldwide. The company offers FaroArm, a combination of a portable articulated measurement arm, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; FARO Laser Tracker, a combination of a portable large-volume laser measurement tool, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; FARO Laser Projector, which provides a virtual template that operators and assemblers can use to position components; FARO Laser Scanning Portfolio to measure and collect a cloud of data points for 3D rendering of an object or area; and FARO Mobile Laser Portfolio provides 3D scanning while attached to other mobile devices, such as drones for metrology, reverse engineering, factory automation, building information modeling, public safety, and other applications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FARO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FARO Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FARO Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.