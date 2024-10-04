Marshall Wace LLP Sells 132,920 Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG)

Marshall Wace LLP decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) by 82.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 132,920 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $2,588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,765,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $933,043,000 after buying an additional 60,374 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,690,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,060,000 after acquiring an additional 94,966 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association raised its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 4,605,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,077,000 after purchasing an additional 146,165 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,314,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,932,000 after purchasing an additional 39,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,038,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,231,000 after purchasing an additional 165,029 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $95.39 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.53. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $65.85 and a 52-week high of $98.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.06 billion, a PE ratio of 36.74 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a $0.139 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

