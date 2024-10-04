229,236 Shares in O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) Bought by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 229,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,551,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.15% of O-I Glass as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of O-I Glass in the first quarter worth about $33,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of O-I Glass by 24,311.1% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 2,188 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of O-I Glass during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in O-I Glass in the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in O-I Glass by 40.2% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318 shares in the last quarter. 97.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

O-I Glass Trading Down 0.5 %

O-I Glass stock opened at $12.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.06, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.75. O-I Glass, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.08 and a 1 year high of $17.58.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

O-I Glass ( NYSE:OI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. O-I Glass had a positive return on equity of 15.64% and a negative net margin of 4.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that O-I Glass, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on OI shares. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of O-I Glass from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on O-I Glass from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on O-I Glass from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of O-I Glass from $26.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of O-I Glass from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.63.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other O-I Glass news, Director John Humphrey purchased 15,000 shares of O-I Glass stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.30 per share, for a total transaction of $169,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 84,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $951,765.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

O-I Glass Profile

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine.

Featured Stories

