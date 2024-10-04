Marshall Wace LLP Raises Stock Position in CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW)

Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW – Free Report) by 102.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 213,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 108,079 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in CoreCivic were worth $2,776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in shares of CoreCivic by 159.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 115,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,804,000 after purchasing an additional 70,999 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of CoreCivic by 85.8% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 400,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,204,000 after purchasing an additional 185,075 shares during the last quarter. Resolute Capital Asset Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CoreCivic in the second quarter valued at approximately $649,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of CoreCivic by 1,050.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,138,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,603,000 after purchasing an additional 2,865,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LP grew its position in shares of CoreCivic by 219.3% in the first quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 69,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 47,948 shares during the last quarter. 85.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at CoreCivic

In other CoreCivic news, COO Patrick D. Swindle sold 15,000 shares of CoreCivic stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.40, for a total value of $186,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 203,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,523,449.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other CoreCivic news, COO Patrick D. Swindle sold 15,000 shares of CoreCivic stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.40, for a total value of $186,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 203,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,523,449.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lucibeth Mayberry sold 40,000 shares of CoreCivic stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.63, for a total transaction of $505,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 223,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,825,747.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 169,996 shares of company stock worth $2,177,640 in the last quarter. 1.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CoreCivic Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE CXW opened at $12.51 on Friday. CoreCivic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.74 and a 1 year high of $16.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.34 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44.

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $490.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $481.87 million. CoreCivic had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 6.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CoreCivic, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CXW has been the topic of several research reports. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of CoreCivic in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Noble Financial lowered shares of CoreCivic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th.

CoreCivic Company Profile

CoreCivic, Inc owns and operates partnership correctional, detention, and residential reentry facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties. The company provides a range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America’s recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

