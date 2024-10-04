Marshall Wace LLP Boosts Holdings in 2seventy bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSVT)

Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of 2seventy bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSVT – Free Report) by 50.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 667,023 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 223,408 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in 2seventy bio were worth $2,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TSVT. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in 2seventy bio by 512.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,508,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,253,000 after purchasing an additional 3,772,556 shares during the last quarter. Madison Avenue Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of 2seventy bio by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Madison Avenue Partners LP now owns 1,754,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,493,000 after buying an additional 260,663 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in 2seventy bio during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,291,000. Engine Capital Management LP lifted its position in 2seventy bio by 337.1% during the 4th quarter. Engine Capital Management LP now owns 1,494,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,381,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152,434 shares during the period. Finally, Venator Management LLC grew its stake in shares of 2seventy bio by 49.2% in the 2nd quarter. Venator Management LLC now owns 485,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after purchasing an additional 160,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

TSVT has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut 2seventy bio from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of 2seventy bio from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of 2seventy bio in a report on Thursday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.00.

In related news, insider Jessica Snow sold 7,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.32, for a total value of $33,765.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 156,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $675,345.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 7.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TSVT opened at $4.75 on Friday. 2seventy bio, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.53 and a twelve month high of $6.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $244.17 million, a P/E ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 1.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.54.

2seventy bio (NASDAQ:TSVT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $8.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.43 million. 2seventy bio had a negative return on equity of 66.01% and a negative net margin of 354.16%. Analysts predict that 2seventy bio, Inc. will post -1.33 EPS for the current year.

2seventy bio, Inc, a cell and gene therapy company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer in the United States. The company's products pipeline includes Abecma, a chimeric antigen receptor T-cell product candidates for the treatment of multiple myeloma.

