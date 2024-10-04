RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) Stock Holdings Lessened by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP reduced its position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Free Report) by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 310,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 165,600 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust were worth $2,988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,236,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $298,299,000 after purchasing an additional 420,428 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust by 131.1% during the 2nd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 3,311,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,878,616 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,699,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,367,000 after purchasing an additional 152,395 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 1,591,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,326,000 after purchasing an additional 37,137 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,343,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,885,000 after purchasing an additional 27,746 shares during the period. 92.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get RLJ Lodging Trust alerts:

RLJ Lodging Trust Trading Down 0.9 %

RLJ Lodging Trust stock opened at $9.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.02, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.70. RLJ Lodging Trust has a one year low of $8.79 and a one year high of $12.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.05.

RLJ Lodging Trust Increases Dividend

RLJ Lodging Trust ( NYSE:RLJ Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.25). RLJ Lodging Trust had a return on equity of 3.34% and a net margin of 4.93%. The business had revenue of $369.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $365.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that RLJ Lodging Trust will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.49%. This is a boost from RLJ Lodging Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. RLJ Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 142.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Compass Point downgraded shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.14.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on RLJ Lodging Trust

RLJ Lodging Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio currently consists of 96 hotels with approximately 21,200 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RLJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RLJ Lodging Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RLJ Lodging Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.