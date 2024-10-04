Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 5,634 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans decreased its stake in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 39.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,578 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,634 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Hershey were worth $1,577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. NEOS Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hershey by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 2,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Hershey by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 11,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,167,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Hershey by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 20,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,835,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Hershey by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 434,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,009,000 after purchasing an additional 3,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hershey in the fourth quarter worth $282,000. 57.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Hershey news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.83, for a total transaction of $286,245.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,228 shares in the company, valued at $6,531,729.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.83, for a total transaction of $286,245.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 34,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,531,729.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.17, for a total value of $107,153.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,238 shares in the company, valued at $644,912.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hershey Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:HSY opened at $190.99 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $196.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $193.92. The Hershey Company has a 1 year low of $178.82 and a 1 year high of $211.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $38.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.93, a P/E/G ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.37.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.17). Hershey had a return on equity of 45.36% and a net margin of 16.76%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 9.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hershey Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $1.37 per share. This represents a $5.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on HSY. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $179.00 price objective on shares of Hershey in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Hershey from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $184.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on Hershey from $237.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Hershey from $191.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Hershey from $204.00 to $202.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hershey presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $198.63.

Hershey Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

