Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 357 Shares of Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans cut its stake in Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG – Free Report) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 357 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.07% of Alamo Group worth $1,489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alamo Group by 73.4% in the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Alamo Group by 174.7% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Alamo Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Alamo Group by 1,885.7% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alamo Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $235,000. 92.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alamo Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Alamo Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Alamo Group from $209.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Alamo Group from $223.00 to $217.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd.

Alamo Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ALG opened at $172.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 4.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $178.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $188.24. Alamo Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $157.74 and a fifty-two week high of $231.40. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.34 and a beta of 1.07.

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.79 by ($0.44). Alamo Group had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 13.51%. The business had revenue of $416.30 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alamo Group Inc. will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alamo Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. Alamo Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alamo Group

In other Alamo Group news, EVP Richard Hodges Raborn sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.28, for a total transaction of $54,384.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,061 shares in the company, valued at $2,005,138.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Alamo Group news, EVP Richard Hodges Raborn sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.28, for a total transaction of $54,384.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,061 shares in the company, valued at $2,005,138.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Edward Rizzuti sold 322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.29, for a total transaction of $57,409.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,384,421.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alamo Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services vegetation management and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental, industrial, and agricultural uses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vegetation Management and Industrial Equipment. Its Vegetation Management Division segment offers hydraulically-powered and tractor – and off-road chassis mounted mowers, other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses and heavy duty, tractor- and truck-mounted mowing and vegetation maintenance equipment, and replacement parts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alamo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.