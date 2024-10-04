Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Trims Stock Holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT – Free Report) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,177 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 3,210 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.08% of Rocket Pharmaceuticals worth $1,619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $2,144,000. First Turn Management LLC increased its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 123.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Turn Management LLC now owns 560,989 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,078,000 after purchasing an additional 310,119 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 75,423 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 2,895 shares in the last quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 71.7% during the second quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC now owns 30,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 12,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Torray Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 10.3% in the second quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC now owns 67,216 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 6,283 shares in the last quarter. 98.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RCKT has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rocket Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $16.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 7.79 and a current ratio of 7.79. Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $15.98 and a one year high of $32.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.60 and a beta of 1.09.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by ($0.02). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.82) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Rocket Pharmaceuticals news, insider Mark Andrew White sold 3,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.39, for a total transaction of $61,700.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 72,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,472,565.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 31.10% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a late-stage biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating diseases. It has three clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; and pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia.

