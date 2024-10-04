Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $1.45 Million Position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans trimmed its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Free Report) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,809 shares of the company’s stock after selling 626 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet were worth $1,454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 52.1% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 315,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,984,000 after buying an additional 108,058 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 11,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 36.0% during the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 109,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,782,000 after purchasing an additional 29,061 shares during the period. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the second quarter valued at $1,473,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the second quarter valued at about $573,000.

A number of research analysts recently commented on OLLI shares. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $105.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $102.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.92.

In related news, President Der Valk Eric Van sold 7,479 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.32, for a total value of $750,293.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 5,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $563,296.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP James J. Comitale sold 2,153 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.17, for a total transaction of $224,278.01. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $284,592.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Der Valk Eric Van sold 7,479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.32, for a total transaction of $750,293.28. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 5,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $563,296.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 24,632 shares of company stock valued at $2,459,421. 0.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:OLLI opened at $95.92 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.52. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.05 and a 1 year high of $104.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.84.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78. The company had revenue of $578.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $561.60 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 9.19%. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise in the United States. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

