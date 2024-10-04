Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $1.54 Million Position in TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans cut its holdings in TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO – Free Report) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,232 shares of the company’s stock after selling 780 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in TKO Group were worth $1,537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TKO. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in shares of TKO Group by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 7,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in TKO Group by 10.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 7,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in TKO Group by 668.2% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 31,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,351,000 after buying an additional 26,995 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of TKO Group by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 448,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,402,000 after buying an additional 94,944 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of TKO Group by 267.9% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,320,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,640,000 after acquiring an additional 961,880 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of TKO Group from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of TKO Group from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on TKO Group from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on TKO Group from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price target on TKO Group from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TKO Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.93.

TKO Group Trading Up 1.8 %

NYSE TKO opened at $126.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -125.14 and a beta of 1.04. TKO Group Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.33 and a 52 week high of $126.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $116.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

TKO Group (NYSE:TKO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.10). TKO Group had a positive return on equity of 3.10% and a negative net margin of 3.14%. The business had revenue of $851.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $771.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 178.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that TKO Group Holdings, Inc. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at TKO Group

In related news, insider Mark S. Shapiro sold 31,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.76, for a total transaction of $3,560,543.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 42,156 shares in the company, valued at $4,837,822.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other TKO Group news, Director Nick Khan sold 22,693 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.53, for a total value of $2,394,792.29. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 220,018 shares in the company, valued at $23,218,499.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark S. Shapiro sold 31,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.76, for a total transaction of $3,560,543.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 42,156 shares in the company, valued at $4,837,822.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 53.80% of the company’s stock.

TKO Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

TKO Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company. The company produces and licenses live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form content, reality series, and other filmed entertainment on digital and linear channels and via pay-per-view. It is involved in the merchandising of video games, apparel, equipment, trading cards, memorabilia, digital goods, and toys, as well as sale of travel packages and tickets.

