ProShare Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

ProShare Advisors LLC lowered its position in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Free Report) by 4.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,510 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 114 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 25,374 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,102,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its position in Arrow Electronics by 414.8% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 44,154 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,398,000 after purchasing an additional 35,577 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Arrow Electronics by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 208,830 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,529,000 after purchasing an additional 25,524 shares in the last quarter. CenterBook Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 44.4% during the fourth quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 13,455 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,645,000 after buying an additional 4,134 shares during the period. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 671.9% during the fourth quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 15,762 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after buying an additional 13,720 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.34% of the company’s stock.

ARW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Arrow Electronics from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Arrow Electronics from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Arrow Electronics from $124.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.75.

NYSE:ARW opened at $129.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $128.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $127.12. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.51 and a 1-year high of $136.93. The firm has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 1.26.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.62. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The business had revenue of $6.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 10.74 EPS for the current year.

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

