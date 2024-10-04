Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) Position Trimmed by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP lowered its stake in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA – Free Report) by 76.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,601 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 136,481 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Granite Construction were worth $2,640,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. increased its position in shares of Granite Construction by 0.5% in the second quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 38,191 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,365,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Granite Construction by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,379 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Granite Construction by 30.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 850 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Granite Construction by 1.9% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,309 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $763,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Granite Construction by 7.2% during the second quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 4,553 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Granite Construction from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd.

In related news, SVP Michael G. Tatusko sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total transaction of $346,100.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,518,894.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Granite Construction stock opened at $79.52 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $73.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.39. The firm has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 134.78 and a beta of 1.38. Granite Construction Incorporated has a twelve month low of $33.74 and a twelve month high of $81.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Granite Construction had a return on equity of 17.82% and a net margin of 2.35%. Granite Construction’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Granite Construction Incorporated will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Granite Construction’s dividend payout ratio is 88.14%.

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as an infrastructure contractor in the United States. It operates through two segments: Construction and Materials segments. The Construction segment engages in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, marine ports, dams, reservoirs, aqueducts, infrastructure, and site development for use by the public and water-related construction for municipal agencies, commercial water suppliers, industrial facilities, and energy companies; and construction of various complex projects, including infrastructure/site development, mining, public safety, tunnel, solar storage, and power related projects.

