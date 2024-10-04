Marshall Wace LLP Purchases 13,725 Shares of Seneca Foods Co. (NASDAQ:SENEA)

Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Seneca Foods Co. (NASDAQ:SENEA – Free Report) by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,186 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,725 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.66% of Seneca Foods worth $2,651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Seneca Foods during the 4th quarter worth $655,000. Range Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Seneca Foods by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 10,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Seneca Foods by 107.0% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the period. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Seneca Foods by 9.7% in the first quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 22,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in Seneca Foods by 42.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 5,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 1,533 shares during the period. 42.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Seneca Foods alerts:

Seneca Foods Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SENEA opened at $62.68 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $60.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 3.83. The company has a market capitalization of $434.37 million, a PE ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 0.27. Seneca Foods Co. has a 52 week low of $43.89 and a 52 week high of $65.50.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Seneca Foods ( NASDAQ:SENEA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter. Seneca Foods had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 3.61%. The business had revenue of $304.73 million for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Seneca Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th.

View Our Latest Analysis on Seneca Foods

Seneca Foods Profile

(Free Report)

Seneca Foods Corporation provides packaged fruits and vegetables in the United States and internationally. The company offers canned, frozen, and jarred produce; jarred fruit; and snack chips and other food products under the private label, as well as under various national and regional brands that the company owns or licenses, including Seneca, Libby’s, Aunt Nellie’s, Cherryman, Green Valley, and READ.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Seneca Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seneca Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.