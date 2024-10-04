Marshall Wace LLP Sells 1,273,804 Shares of Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT)

Marshall Wace LLP cut its holdings in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Free Report) by 88.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 162,131 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,273,804 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Mattel were worth $2,636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Mattel by 108.5% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Mattel by 143.2% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in Mattel by 71.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in Mattel by 14,185.0% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Mattel in the first quarter worth about $76,000. 97.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mattel Price Performance

NASDAQ MAT opened at $18.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.86, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.36. Mattel, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.87 and a 1 year high of $21.54.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Mattel ( NASDAQ:MAT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Mattel had a return on equity of 25.72% and a net margin of 5.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mattel, Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Mattel in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Mattel from $18.25 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.63.

Mattel Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mattel, Inc, a toy and family entertainment company, designs, manufactures, and markets toys and consumer products in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as books, content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, American Girl, Disney Princess and Disney Frozen, Monster High, and Polly Pocket brands; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Hot Wheels Monster Trucks, Hot Wheels Mario Kart, Matchbox, and Cars brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other consumer products under the Fisher-Price, Little People and Imaginext, and Thomas & Friends, and Power wheels brands.

Featured Articles

