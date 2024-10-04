Marshall Wace LLP Grows Position in Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX)

Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX – Free Report) by 136.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 439,973 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 254,104 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Nkarta were worth $2,600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NKTX. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nkarta by 12.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 912,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,395,000 after purchasing an additional 98,000 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Nkarta by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 132,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after acquiring an additional 35,643 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nkarta by 28,478.7% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 135,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,000 after acquiring an additional 135,274 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nkarta in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Nkarta by 49.9% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 72,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 24,033 shares in the last quarter. 80.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Nkarta news, insider Alicia J. Hager sold 3,396 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $27,168.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 103,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $830,552. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 8.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on NKTX. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Nkarta in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Nkarta from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Nkarta from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.20.

Nkarta Stock Down 6.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NKTX opened at $3.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $192.72 million, a P/E ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 0.81. Nkarta, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.31 and a 52-week high of $16.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.64.

Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.15. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nkarta, Inc. will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Nkarta Company Profile

Nkarta, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes natural killer cell therapies for cancer and autoimmune disease treatment. The company's lead product candidate is NKX019, a chimeric antigen receptor-natural killer (CAR NK) targeting the CD19 antigen that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed/refractory (r/r) non-hodgkin lymphoma, as well as for lupus nephritis.

