Marshall Wace LLP Makes New $2.69 Million Investment in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 43,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,687,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in REG. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Regency Centers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quest Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 25,250.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Regency Centers in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 582.1% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 839 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regency Centers in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. 96.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

REG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on Regency Centers from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Regency Centers from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Regency Centers from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Regency Centers from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded Regency Centers from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.20.

Regency Centers Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of REG stock opened at $71.01 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Regency Centers Co. has a 1 year low of $56.47 and a 1 year high of $75.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.64, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.21.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.48). Regency Centers had a net margin of 27.60% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The business had revenue of $357.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $361.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Regency Centers Co. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Regency Centers Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th were issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. Regency Centers’s payout ratio is 130.73%.

Insider Transactions at Regency Centers

In other news, VP Michael R. Herman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.57, for a total value of $69,570.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $905,105.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Martin E. Stein, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,750,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 307,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,503,930. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Michael R. Herman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.57, for a total transaction of $69,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $905,105.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Regency Centers Profile

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

