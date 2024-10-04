SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) Shares Bought by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN – Free Report) by 49.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 208,686 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,425 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in SI-BONE were worth $2,698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Granahan Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of SI-BONE by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 1,286,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,003,000 after acquiring an additional 150,217 shares in the last quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of SI-BONE by 218.6% during the 4th quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC now owns 102,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,141,000 after acquiring an additional 70,000 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of SI-BONE by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 817,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,150,000 after acquiring an additional 211,209 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of SI-BONE during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,628,000. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of SI-BONE by 104.8% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,453,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255,610 shares in the last quarter. 98.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on SI-BONE from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on SI-BONE from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on SI-BONE from $27.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.

SI-BONE Trading Up 1.8 %

NASDAQ:SIBN opened at $13.85 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.02 and a 200-day moving average of $14.71. SI-BONE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.76 and a 1 year high of $22.56. The stock has a market cap of $570.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.71 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 8.12 and a current ratio of 9.17.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.04. SI-BONE had a negative return on equity of 24.27% and a negative net margin of 27.10%. The business had revenue of $39.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.30) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that SI-BONE, Inc. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Anthony J. Recupero sold 3,905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.84, for a total transaction of $54,045.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 238,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,305,047.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other SI-BONE news, insider Anthony J. Recupero sold 2,087 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.17, for a total transaction of $29,572.79. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 236,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,354,279.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Anthony J. Recupero sold 3,905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.84, for a total value of $54,045.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 238,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,305,047.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,714 shares of company stock valued at $304,997 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

About SI-BONE

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, that operate to solve musculoskeletal disorders of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and internationally. It offers proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system to address sacroiliac joint dysfunction and fusion, adult deformity and degeneration, and pelvic trauma; and implantable bone products.

