Point72 DIFC Ltd Buys Shares of 12,048 Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL)

Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,048 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Comtech Telecommunications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comtech Telecommunications in the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Comtech Telecommunications during the first quarter worth approximately $81,000. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in Comtech Telecommunications in the second quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its stake in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 33,058 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 9,831 shares during the period.

Get Comtech Telecommunications alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Comtech Telecommunications from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th.

Comtech Telecommunications Price Performance

CMTL opened at $4.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Comtech Telecommunications Corp. has a twelve month low of $1.53 and a twelve month high of $13.04. The company has a market cap of $126.22 million, a PE ratio of -3.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.90.

Comtech Telecommunications Profile

(Free Report)

Comtech Telecommunications Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of next-gen telecommunication solutions in the United States and internationally. The company’s Satellite and Space Communications segment offers satellite ground station technologies, services and system integration that facilitates the transmission of voice, video, and data over GEO, MEO and LEO satellite constellations, including solid-state and traveling wave tube power amplifiers, modems, VSAT platforms, and frequency converters; and satellite communications and tracking antenna systems, including high precision full motion fixed and mobile X/Y tracking antennas, RF feeds, reflectors, and radomes.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Comtech Telecommunications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comtech Telecommunications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.