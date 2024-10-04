Point72 DIFC Ltd Sells 23,795 Shares of Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD)

Point72 DIFC Ltd lessened its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Free Report) by 94.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,429 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,795 shares during the period. Point72 DIFC Ltd’s holdings in Americold Realty Trust were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in COLD. Capital Insight Partners LLC boosted its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 15,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 2.3% in the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 17,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 22.7% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 6.6% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 12,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Americold Realty Trust by 3.6% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 30,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Americold Realty Trust alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on COLD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Barclays cut their price target on Americold Realty Trust from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Wolfe Research upgraded Americold Realty Trust from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Americold Realty Trust from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Americold Realty Trust from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.91.

Americold Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of COLD stock opened at $27.45 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.45. The company has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Americold Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.87 and a twelve month high of $30.92.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.54). Americold Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 7.74% and a negative net margin of 10.60%. The company had revenue of $660.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $653.74 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Americold Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Americold Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Americold Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently -75.21%.

Americold Realty Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Americold is a global leader in temperature-controlled logistics real estate and value added services. Focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses, Americold owns and/or operates 245 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 1.5 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and South America.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Americold Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Americold Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.