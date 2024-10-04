Point72 DIFC Ltd Purchases Shares of 200 Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT)

Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Elbit Systems by 4.0% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,452 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Elbit Systems by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 8,839 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,545,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in Elbit Systems by 56.8% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 232 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Elbit Systems by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,284 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Elbit Systems by 368.6% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 164 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.88% of the company’s stock.

Elbit Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ESLT opened at $201.10 on Friday. Elbit Systems Ltd. has a 52 week low of $175.30 and a 52 week high of $225.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $194.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $194.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $8.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.59 and a beta of 0.53.

Elbit Systems Cuts Dividend

Elbit Systems ( NASDAQ:ESLT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The aerospace company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. Elbit Systems had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 3.85%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.57 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Elbit Systems Ltd. will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a $0.416 dividend. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th. Elbit Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.68%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Elbit Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th.

Elbit Systems Company Profile

Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a portfolio of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for the defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications primarily in Israel. The company operates through Aerospace, C4I and Cyber, ISTAR and EW, Land, and Elbit Systems of America segments.

