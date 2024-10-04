Point72 DIFC Ltd Acquires New Stake in Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSE:FSP)

Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new position in Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSE:FSP – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 22,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Franklin Street Properties in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Fifth Lane Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Street Properties during the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Street Properties during the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Algert Global LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 123.1% in the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 60,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 33,233 shares during the period. Finally, Bfsg LLC grew its stake in Franklin Street Properties by 16.2% in the second quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 63,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 8,860 shares in the last quarter. 61.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised Franklin Street Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 28th.

Franklin Street Properties Stock Down 4.2 %

NYSE:FSP opened at $1.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.79. Franklin Street Properties Corp. has a 1-year low of $1.47 and a 1-year high of $2.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.68 and a 200 day moving average of $1.80. The firm has a market cap of $165.49 million, a PE ratio of -2.86 and a beta of 0.81.

Franklin Street Properties (NYSE:FSP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $30.83 million for the quarter. Franklin Street Properties had a negative net margin of 52.85% and a negative return on equity of 10.06%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Franklin Street Properties Corp. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Franklin Street Properties

Franklin Street Properties Corp., based in Wakefield, Massachusetts, is focused on infill and central business district (CBD) office properties in the U.S. Sunbelt and Mountain West, as well as select opportunistic markets. FSP seeks value-oriented investments with an eye towards long-term growth and appreciation, as well as current income.

