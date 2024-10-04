Point72 DIFC Ltd Makes New $32,000 Investment in ESS Tech, Inc. (NYSE:GWH)

Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ESS Tech, Inc. (NYSE:GWH – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 39,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new stake in ESS Tech in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of ESS Tech in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in ESS Tech during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in ESS Tech during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ESS Tech in the second quarter worth approximately $84,000. 46.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ESS Tech alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GWH. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on ESS Tech in a research report on Friday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $0.10 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on ESS Tech from $0.08 to $0.06 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 16th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on ESS Tech from $0.13 to $0.10 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of ESS Tech from $0.08 to $0.07 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Roth Capital raised shares of ESS Tech to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ESS Tech has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $0.10.

Insider Buying and Selling at ESS Tech

In other news, Director Sandeep Nijhawan sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.72, for a total transaction of $40,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,871.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

ESS Tech Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of ESS Tech stock opened at $6.25 on Friday. ESS Tech, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.20 and a 1 year high of $31.65. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.89 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.25.

ESS Tech (NYSE:GWH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.01). ESS Tech had a negative return on equity of 77.52% and a negative net margin of 982.87%. The company had revenue of $0.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that ESS Tech, Inc. will post -6.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ESS Tech

(Free Report)

ESS Tech, Inc, an energy storage company, designs and produces iron flow batteries for commercial and utility-scale energy storage applications worldwide. It offers energy storage products, which include Energy Warehouse, a behind-the-meter solution; and Energy Center, a front-of-the-meter solution. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Wilsonville, Oregon.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ESS Tech, Inc. (NYSE:GWH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ESS Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESS Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.