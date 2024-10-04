Point72 DIFC Ltd Invests $32,000 in NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT)

Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 50.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 4,608 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in NexPoint Residential Trust during the second quarter valued at about $452,000. Algert Global LLC boosted its position in NexPoint Residential Trust by 17.2% during the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 86,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,398,000 after purchasing an additional 12,627 shares during the period. Finally, Long Pond Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in the second quarter worth about $24,273,000. Institutional investors own 76.61% of the company’s stock.

Get NexPoint Residential Trust alerts:

NexPoint Residential Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NXRT opened at $42.77 on Friday. NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.21 and a 12-month high of $48.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 15.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.90.

NexPoint Residential Trust Cuts Dividend

NexPoint Residential Trust ( NYSE:NXRT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.29). NexPoint Residential Trust had a net margin of 32.93% and a return on equity of 17.69%. The company had revenue of $64.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were given a $0.462 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. NexPoint Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.37%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NXRT. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on NexPoint Residential Trust from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Compass Point upped their price target on NexPoint Residential Trust from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.20.

Read Our Latest Analysis on NXRT

About NexPoint Residential Trust

(Free Report)

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NexPoint Residential Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexPoint Residential Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.