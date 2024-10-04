Point72 DIFC Ltd Grows Holdings in Douglas Elliman Inc. (NYSE:DOUG)

Point72 DIFC Ltd increased its stake in Douglas Elliman Inc. (NYSE:DOUG – Free Report) by 2,757.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,343 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,421 shares during the quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd’s holdings in Douglas Elliman were worth $31,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clearline Capital LP raised its stake in Douglas Elliman by 328.0% during the second quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 4,346,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,041,000 after buying an additional 3,330,701 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in Douglas Elliman by 116.9% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 786,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 423,875 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Douglas Elliman by 5.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,789,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,987,000 after purchasing an additional 209,393 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd increased its stake in Douglas Elliman by 125.1% during the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 354,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 196,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clifford Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Douglas Elliman by 55.0% during the first quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC now owns 291,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 103,605 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.56% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mark Zeitchick acquired 58,313 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.10 per share, for a total transaction of $64,144.30. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 202,873 shares in the company, valued at $223,160.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Douglas Elliman news, Director Michael Liebowitz acquired 197,398 shares of Douglas Elliman stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.18 per share, for a total transaction of $232,929.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 396,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $468,422.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Zeitchick bought 58,313 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.10 per share, for a total transaction of $64,144.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 202,873 shares in the company, valued at $223,160.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 303,644 shares of company stock valued at $351,786. Insiders own 10.26% of the company’s stock.

Douglas Elliman Stock Performance

Douglas Elliman stock opened at $1.74 on Friday. Douglas Elliman Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $3.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.88 and its 200-day moving average is $1.50. The company has a market cap of $158.61 million, a P/E ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 1.37.

Douglas Elliman (NYSE:DOUG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $285.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.43 million. Douglas Elliman had a negative net margin of 6.60% and a negative return on equity of 20.11%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Douglas Elliman Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

About Douglas Elliman

Douglas Elliman Inc owns Douglas Elliman Realty, LLC, operating as a residential brokerage company in the United States with operations in New York, Florida, California, Texas, Colorado, Nevada, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maryland, Virginia and Washington, DC In addition, Douglas Elliman sources, uses and invests in early-stage, disruptive property technology (“PropTech”) solutions and companies and provides other real estate services, including development marketing, property management and settlement and escrow services in select markets.

