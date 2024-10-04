23,032 Shares in GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) Bought by Point72 DIFC Ltd

Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 23,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of GoPro by 109.7% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,415,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,267,000 after acquiring an additional 2,309,500 shares during the last quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GoPro by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. now owns 2,823,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,796,000 after purchasing an additional 166,640 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of GoPro by 396.6% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 523,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 418,288 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of GoPro by 13.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 452,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 53,614 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in GoPro by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 368,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,000 after buying an additional 9,727 shares during the last quarter. 70.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of GoPro from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com upgraded GoPro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ GPRO opened at $1.29 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.57. GoPro, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.16 and a 12 month high of $3.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.37 million, a PE ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 1.55.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.01. GoPro had a negative net margin of 42.19% and a negative return on equity of 24.57%. The company had revenue of $186.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.02 million. GoPro’s quarterly revenue was down 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.13) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that GoPro, Inc. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, mountable and wearable accessories, and subscription services and software in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia and Pacific region, and internationally. The company provides cloud connected HERO12 Black, HERO11 Black, HERO11 Black Mini, HERO10 Black, HERO10 Black Bones, and HERO9 Black waterproof cameras; MAX, a 360-degree waterproof camera; Premium and Premium+ subscription services, which include full access to the Quik app, cloud storage supporting source video and photo quality, camera replacement, and damage protection; Quik subscription that offers access to editing tools, which allows users to edit photos, videos, and create cinematic stories; and Quik desktop and mobile apps that enable users to get their favorite photos and videos with footage from any phone or camera.

